Burglary
• Joshua M. Waldorf, 41, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $1,025 and ordered to pay victim restitution in the amount of $1,119.96. He also pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of third-degree burglary and ordered to serve up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail, and fined $1,025. The prison sentences are to be served concurrently. The prison sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Driving while barred
• Brandon D. Cook, 39, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of driving while barred and was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 119 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and fined $855. The fine was suspended. He was accused by Clinton police on Sept. 30, 2022.
Drugs
• Justin G. Roseland, 46, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of probation. Roseland was charged by Clinton County sheriff's deputies during an Aug. 10, 2022 traffic stop in DeWitt.
Harassment
• Brandon L. Hagen, 35, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree harassment and was sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $855. Both the prison sentence and the fine were suspended. He was placed on probation for one year. He was accused by Clinton police on Sept. 19, 2022.
• Joseph Lackas, 40, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and was sentenced to 221 days in the Clinton County Jail with all but 21 days suspended, and credit given for nine days served. He was placed on two years of supervised probation and a five-year no-contact order was put in place. He was fined $855. He was accused by Clinton police in March 2022.
Insurance fraud
• Archie L. Hubert, 42, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $1,025. He also pleaded guilty to one count of malicious prosecution and sentenced to up to one year in prison with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $430. The prison sentences will be served concurrently. He was accused by Clinton police in connection with a Sept. 5, 2021 two-car collision in Clinton.
Sex offender violation
• Brandon L. Hagen, 35, of Clinton pleaded guilty to one count of a sex offender verification violation - crime against a minor and was ordered to serve up to two years in prison and given credit for any time previously served. The prison term was suspended. He also was fined $855, which was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 19, 2022 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Theft
• Brandon L. Hagen, 35, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree theft and sentenced to 10 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 10 days served. He was placed on probation and fined $430. He was accused Oct. 16, 2022 in connection with a shoplifting incident at Walmart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.