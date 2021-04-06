Assault
• Ashlynn E. Richardson, 19, 503 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 22 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $65 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. She was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. She was accused Jan. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Shawn D. Desimone, 23, 826 Gateway St., Apt. 5, pleaded guilty March 2 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment March 3. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Feb. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Eluding
• Kim Clent S. Andot, 24, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty March 22 to one count of eluding, speed over 25 over limit, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 ordered Andot to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 19 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Interference with official acts
• Jennifer C. Stoecker, 42, of Thomson, Illinois, pleaded guilty March 24 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Stoecker to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. A $250 fine was imposed. She was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton Police Department. Stoecker pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree theft, a a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Stoecker to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Andrea C. Grupe, 57, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty March 3 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the court proof of completion. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Feb. 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alexander P. Kaufman, 34, 343 22nd Place, pleaded guilty March 24 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Kaufman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Kaufman was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Kaufman was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. He was ordered to serve zero days in the Clinton County Jail with an additional four days to be served on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed, $625 of which may be suspended if Kaufman qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Jan. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Heidi M. Witt, 34, 1009 11th Ave. North, pleaded guilty March 23 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 ordered Witt to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Jan. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Nicholas K. Bakas, 26, 644 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 23 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on March 24 ordered Bakas to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 53 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jennifer C. Stoecker, 42, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty March 23 to two counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $105 fine be imposed on each count. She was accused Jan. 26, 2019, and March 28, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
