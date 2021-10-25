Driving while barred
• Randy M. Frazier, 37, 420 Glenwood Place, Apt. 6, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 6 ordered Frazier to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served on each count. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 29 and Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Masyn T. Spillman, 22, 926 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, ecstasy, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 29 ordered Spillman to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 175 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 29 by the Clinton Police Department. The Court Sept. 29 found Spillman failed to comply with the terms of probation in a separate case for failure to make payments, conviction on a new criminal charge and failure to complete a substance abuse evaluation and treatment. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 29 ordered Spillman be held in contempt of court and be ordered to serve four days in the Clinton County Jail. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 8 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser.
• Trayinase Williams, 29, 100 N. Fourth St., Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 29 ordered Williams to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Aug. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating motor vehicle without owner's consent
• Dustin J. Taylor, 30, 615 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 1 ordered Taylor to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 27 days suspended and credit for three days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Possession of a firearm as a felon
• Marcus A. Hook, 26, 68 20th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony; one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. District Court Judge John Telleen Sept. 30 ordered a sentences not to exceed five years and not to exceed two years be suspended. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Fines of $1,025 and $855 were suspended. A $200 fine was imposed on the criminal mischief charge. Hook was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to maintain substance abuse and mental health treatment and obtain employment. One count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to the State. He was accused Dec. 25 and March 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• David S. McClish, 59, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 1 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Sept. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jeramy W. Houston, 31, 2523 Garfield St., pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen Sept. 30 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be imposed. A $1,025 fine was suspended. He was accused July 6, 2020, by the DeWitt Police Department. Houston pleaded guilty Oct. 6 in a separate case to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 6 ordered Houston to serve 14 days in the Clinton County Jail. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence on the theft charge. An $855 fine was imposed. He was accused July 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ricky E. Lamb, 64, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 1 ordered Lamb to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was ordered to pay about $797 in victim restitution to Farm and Fleet. One count of forgery, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Lamb. He was accused October 14, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
• William L. Nylin Jr., 44, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp Sept. 30 ordered Nylin to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with eight days suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Sylvia K. Rauchenecker, 21, 803 16th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp Sept. 30 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Sept. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of no-contact order
• Ky M. Giellis, 29, of Camanche, admitted Oct. 1 to violation of a no-contact order as alleged. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 1 ordered Giellis to serve nine days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for nine days served. He was accused Sept. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
