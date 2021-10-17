Assault
• Jason J. Stearns, 48, 2917 N. Second St., pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to one count of assault by displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 24 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for two years. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. Stearns was ordered to provide proof of mental health treatment and substance abuse evaluation and treatment no later than Jan. 7. He was accused April 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Cortney Q. Woodland, 20, 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 323, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 29 ordered Woodland to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. A $420 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Woodland. He was accused June 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Tommie J. Smith, 54, 626 12th Ave. South, Apt. B2, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 29 ordered Smith to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended on each count. An $855 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 8 and July 19 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case with costs assessed to Smith. He was accused May 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Matthew A. Wright, 41, 215 N. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to one count of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, habitual offender, a Class C felony. District Court Judge John Telleen Sept. 28 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 15 years be imposed. He was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $1,370 fine was suspended. One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Wright. He was accused Aug. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Shanda R. Witherow, 22, 850 First Ave., Apt. 60, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Sept. 28 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Steven A. Parker, 65, 214 Fayette St., Apt. A, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 29 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Wendy K. Hoover, 40, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 127, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Sept. 28 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
