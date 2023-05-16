Drugs
• William T. Foley, 42, no address given, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, heroin, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 173 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $855. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Jan. 2 by Clinton police.
Operating while intoxicated
• William J. Hanson, 59, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. The prison sentence was suspended and he was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation. He must serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $3,125. His driver's license was revoked for six years. He was accused June 29 by Camanche police.
