Dismissed
• One count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, against Daryn J. Anderson, 36, 2208 McKinley St., No. 6, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal April 1. The order says Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow moved to dismiss the case since Anderson has a fairly good record and the charging officer did not appear. The Clinton County Jail is reluctant to take individuals charged with a simple misdemeanor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the order added. He was accused March 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of operate vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Taylor J. Skeel, 27, of DeWitt, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss April 2. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss April 1. After review of the available evidence, insufficient evidence exists to establish the elements beyond a reasonable doubt, the motion says. Skeel was accused Nov. 30 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, of Clinton, pleaded guilty April 5 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Atha pleaded guilty April 9 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused April 4 and April 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Terry L. Fife Jr., 44, 401 River King Road, pleaded guilty April 7 to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Fife to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 58 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 16 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Abigail N. Hartmann, 38, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered Hartmann to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served. The 28 days were suspended for a six-month period based on good behavior and no further law violations. She was accused Dec. 17 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Evelyn N. Rivera, 25, 1155 14th Ave. Northwest, No. 27, pleaded guilty April 2 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, and one count of interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Rivera to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served on the assault charge. Fines of $65 and $250 will be imposed. She was accused April 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.