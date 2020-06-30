Dismissed
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, third of subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against Andrew D. Richards, 35, of Fulton, Illinois, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order to dismiss June 19. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss June 19. The motion said insufficient admissible evidence existed to pursue the case. He was accused April 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, against Jazaira A. Scuefield, 21, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., No. 118, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on June 15 filed an order of dismissal. The order says Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh dismissed the charge so Scuefield can be taken to Illinois to address a charge in Illinois. She was accused June 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while license denied or revoked
• Jennifer R. Swint, 33, of LeClaire, pleaded guilty June 23 to one count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 24 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The order says the court deferred judgment in the case for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Swint was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. The order says Swint is to have no driving offenses. She was accused Dec. 1 by the Iowa State Patrol.
False report
• William W. Hamilton, 68, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty June 25 to one count of disorderly conduct, false report of fire/epidemic/catastrophe, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $100 fine be imposed. He was accused May 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating without interlock
• Jennifer R. Swint, 33, of LeClaire, pleaded guilty June 24 to one count of operating without interlock, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on June 24 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Dec. 1 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Public intoxication
• Thomas P. Harney, 61, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 25 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $100 fine be imposed. He was accused May 6 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Kyle A. Burken, 34, 915 N. Second St., was found to have violated the terms of probation. District Court Judge Henry Latham filed a probation revocation order June 25. The order says the court found Burken violated the terms of probation and the probation should be and was revoked. The order says the court made this determination due to the report of violation filed by the probation officer and statements by counsel. Latham ordered Burken to serve the term originally imposed Jan. 30. Probation revocation was filed April 1 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
