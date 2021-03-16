Fraudulent practice
• Brittney L. Johnson, 25, of Chadwick, Illinois, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to one count of second-degree fraudulent practice, a Class D felony, and one count of dependent adult abuse, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen deferred sentence and judgment March 4. Johnson was placed on supervised probation for five years and ordered to maintain employment and any other conditions set by the probation officer. Johnson must pay about $12,458 in victim restitution to Iowa Workforce Development and about $4,020 in victim restitution to U.S. Bank. A $750 civil penalty was suspended on both counts. One count of identity theft over $1,500 under $10,000 and one count of second-degree theft, both Class D felonies, were dismissed with costs assessed to Johnson. She was accused Oct. 13, 2020 and Feb. 12, 2019 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Eric S. Corbin, 46, 1607 N. Third St., pleaded guilty March 3 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Corbin to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Corbin was given no days in Clinton County Jail, but was ordered to serve 14 days on electronic monitoring. A $1.875 fine was imposed. Corbin was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, ordered to begin substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of the order, to complete recommended treatment and to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Corbin was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Dec. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Gabriel J. Empen, 23, 1081 445th Ave., pleaded guilty March 5 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Empen to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 178 days suspended. Empen was sentenced to zero days in the Clinton County Jail but was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed, but $625 may be suspended if Empen qualifies. Empen was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, ordered to being substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, to complete recommended treatment and to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Empen also pleaded guilty to one count of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor filed granted deferred judgment for one year and imposed a $855 civil penalty. Empen was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 26 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kelly S. Jensen, 47, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to two counts of operating while intoxicated, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered March 3 that Jensen serve up to five years and pay a fine of $3,125. The sentence in each case was ordered to run concurrently. Jensen was accused Oct. 6 by the Camanche Police Department and Oct. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Aaron D. Wilhelm, 47, 2306 N. Eighth St., pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associated Judge Phillip Tabor ordered March 3 that Wilhelm serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 165 days suspended. Wilhelm was ordered to serve 30 days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed, but $625 may be suspended if Wilhelm qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, ordered to begin substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment, within 30 days and file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next Court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Dec. 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of ammunition
• Michael D. Mills, 28, 2408 Barker St., pleaded guilty Sept. 25 to one count of possession of ammunition by a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen ordered March 3 that Mills serve up to five years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $750 fine was suspended. Mills pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Mills was sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $315 fine was suspended. He was accused Aug. 10 by the Clinton Police Department. Mills stipulated in two cases to violation of probation, and Mills’ probation was revoked. Mills was ordered to serve the term originally imposed. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 20 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Public intoxication
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty March 5 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered that Coniglio serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused March 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• James A. Dennison, 26, of Fulton, Illinois pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge John Telleen ordered March 4 that Dennison serve up to two years with credit for time served in connection with the case. A $625 fine was suspended. Dennison was ordered to pay about $523 in victim restitution to Kwik Star. He was accused Sept. 11 by the DeWitt Police Department. The Court Dennison violated probation in two separate cases, and his probation was revoked. The Court ordered Dennison serve the terms originally imposed in the cases. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 3 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• MartyKay Hansen, 46, 215 N. Sixth St., pleaded guilty March 11 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. A $125 fine was imposed. She was ordered to pay about $53 in victim restitution to Wal-Mart. She was accused Jan. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Aaron T. Davis, 20, 752 10th Ave. South, stipulated March 11 to violation of probation. The Court found Davis in violation of the terms of probation and in contempt. District Court Judge John Telleen ordered Davis be held in the Clinton County Jail until inpatient substance abuse treatment placement is available. Davis was ordered to enter and successfully complete the inpatient program and then to enter and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 21 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
