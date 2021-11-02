Dismissed
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Keith J. King, 36, 2412 S. 16th St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 20 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused May 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Stephanie A. Sebok, 44, of Prophetstown, Illinois, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 15 filed an order to dismiss. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf on Oct. 15 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion noted the age of the case and the witness being unavailable due to the age of the case. She was accused July 29, 2014.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor • Amanda M. Anderson, 20, of Grand Mound, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Oct. 19 ordered a $250 fine be imposed on each count. She was accused Sept. 30 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal mischief • Joseph A. Robbins Jr., 39, 240 19th Place, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 20 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Oct. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs • Caleb L. Fisher, 20, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 19 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused Sept. 19 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Ty M. Hatheway, 29, 540 Breezy Point Drive, pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, heroin, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Mark Smith on Oct. 15 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. He was placed on supervised probation for four years unless sooner released by the Court. He was ordered to continue with mental health medications as prescribed, successfully complete Drug Court and maintain employment. A $1,000 civil penalty was suspended. He was accused April 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zachary C. Sumpter, 33, 1522 Lincoln Way, Room 129, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 11 ordered Sumpter to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused September 7, 2017, by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment • Jared R. Conner, 40, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 22 ordered Conner to serve 300 days in the Clinton County Jail with 150 days suspended and credit for 150 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Kelly N. Ooton, 31, 2515 N. Third St., No. 8, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 20 ordered Ooton to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. Shepherd ordered a $1,250 fine be imposed. Ooton was ordered to complete 213 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of fines, penalties and restitution. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. Shepherd further ordered Ooton to complete the Drinking Drivers program and file proof of completion. Prosecution of one count of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor, was deferred conditioned upon proof of substance abuse evaluation. She was accused Aug. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 15 ordered Atha to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused Oct. 15 by the Clinton Police Department. Atha pleaded guilty Oct. 14 in a separate case to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Oct. 14 ordered Atha to serve 16 days in the Clinton County Jail with eight days suspended and credit for eight days served on each count. She was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. She was accused June 3 by the Camanche Police Department.
Theft
• Tristan M. Hullinger, 22, 725 S. Eighth St., pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 26 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused Oct. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.