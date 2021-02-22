Contempt
• Edward J. Burnett, 72, 1813 N. Third St., was found guilty Feb. 19 of one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Burnett to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused Jan. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Antonio C. Russell-Rivers, 22, 530 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 19 ordered Russell-Rivers to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. He was accused Feb. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Madaline L. Saltigerald, 24, 1213 S. 22nd St., pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 18 ordered Saltigerald to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Nov. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Gary L. Messer Jr., 38, of Vandalia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to one count of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Feb. 18 ordered Messer be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case and in connection with the Illinois case he is currently serving. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently with the Illinois case he is currently serving. A $750 fine was imposed. One count of forgery, a Class D felony, and one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Messer. He was accused March 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Rosalin M. Aadland, 43, 2714 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Feb. 18 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. She also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. A sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years was suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. She was placed on supervised probation for five years unless sooner released by the Court. Aadland was ordered to follow through with a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment; follow through with Bridgeview Services for medication; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing; be enrolled in school or obtain employment and any other conditions set by the probation officer. She was accused Oct. 17 and Dec. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Tyler M. Smith, 20, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Feb. 18 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Smith was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the court. Smith was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment, be enrolled in school full time or have full-time employment and any other conditions set by the probation officer. He was ordered to pay over $790 in victim restitution. A $1,025 civil penalty was imposed. One count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Smith. He was accused Sept. 10 by the Camanche Police Department.
