Dismissed
• One count of disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony, against Joseph H. Housenga, 40, of Camanche, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss June 10. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf filed a motion to dismiss June 10. Housenga verified agreed upon actions, Wolf stated in the motion to dismiss. Housenga was accused May 25 by the Camanche Police Department.
• One count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Brandi J. Wright, 42, 1716 Roosevelt St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 11 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss June 11. The motion notes Wright pleaded guilty in a separate case in a related criminal action. She was accused Sept. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs • Kindrea M. Chavez, 40, 1716 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty June 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Chavez to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. An $855 fine was imposed on each count. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused April 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
False report of indictable offense to public entity
• Robert R. Kientopf, 46, of Silvis, Illinois, pleaded guilty June 10 to one count of false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 11 ordered Kientopf to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while
under the influence
• Michael C. Breeden, 31, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty May 26 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on June 9 ordered Breeden to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 25 days suspended. Breeden was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve 10 days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused April 2 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Public intoxication
• Kendall R. Fiser, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $150 fine be imposed. Fiser was accused May 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft • Amanda J. Lasley, 33, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty June 11 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Nov. 1, 2017, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Violation of a compulsory education mediation agreement
• Lisa M. Malone, 42, 4136 Bellevue Road, pleaded guilty June 10 to one count of violation of a compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused April 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
