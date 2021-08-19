Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Whitney M. Roth, 28, 817 20th Ave. North, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Aug. 2 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Aug. 2 filed a motion to dismiss. The protected party requested the matter be dismissed, the motion says. She was accused July 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Jason P. Miller, 30, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 27 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Stuart Werling ordered Miller to serve 20 days in the Clinton County County Jail with credit for 19 days served. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. An $855 fine was imposed. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused June 9 by the Clinton Police Department. Miller pleaded guilty July 21 in a separate case to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Miller on July 27 was ordered to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 19 days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was accused June 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Child endangerment
• Candace R. Middendorf, 22, of Sabula, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Shepherd ordered Middendorf to cooperate and complete all recommendations made by the Iowa Department of Human Services. Middendorf was ordered to show written documentation that all Department of Human Services requirements have been completed. She was accused June 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Ky M. Giellis, 28, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Giellis to serve 18 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 18 days served. A $250 fine was imposed. He was accused June 16 by the Clinton Police Department. Giellis pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Srp ordered Giellis to serve 18 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 18 days served. He was accused July 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Carsen P. Mangelsen, 21, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Mangelsen to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. Mangelsen was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Mangelsen qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 25 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
