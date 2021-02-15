Dismissed
• One count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Billy E. Stage, 38, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss Feb. 11. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss Feb. 11. The motion states the case was combined with a felony case because there are the same set of facts in both cases. Stage was accused Jan. 29 by the Camanche Police Department.
• One count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, against Tedd A. Tubbs, 53, 417 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 4, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 12 ordered the case be dismissed. Tubbs was accused Feb. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Tammy L. Oberdorf-Long, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Oberdorf-Long to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 239 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the court with proof of completion. She was accused Feb. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Ryan B. Horton, 39, stipulated Feb. 12 to violation of probation. The parties recommended 50 days in jail with credit for 16 days served and probation be unsuccessfully discharged. The court approved the agreement, according to an order filed by District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 22 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
• Marcelino A. Meyo, 19, stipulated Feb. 12 to violation of probation and agreed to revocation of a deferred judgment. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 12 ordered Meyo to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for 30 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 29 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• April L. Phillips, 45, stipulated Feb. 12 to violation of probation. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Phillips‘ probation be modified to include a requirement she reside at and complete the ASAC Hightower Place program and comply with all treatment recommendations. Barrows also found Phillips in contempt and ordered she serve 11 days in the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 1 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Commented
