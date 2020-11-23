Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Bobby E. Bell Jr., 50, 1031 Sixth Ave. North, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Nov. 16. The motion says the protected party requested the matter be dismissed. He was accused Oct. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of violation of probation against Kayla M. Kunz, 25, of Camanche, were dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 18 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Nov. 18. The motion says following the ruling in the suppression hearing, insufficient evidence exists to proceed. She was accused Sept. 10 by the Clinton Police Department. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 1 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, mariijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Jennifer L. Peters, 50, of Elwood, was dismissed. Chief District Judge Marlita Greve filed an order to dismiss Nov. 18. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Nov. 18. The motion says the parties previously entered into a deferred prosecution agreement and Peters successfully completed the agreement. She was accused May 27 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Tiffany M. Hyde, 29, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 6 ordered Hyde to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. She was ordered to complete 175 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of fines, penalties and restitution. The hours were ordered to be completed before the probation review hearing. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Benjamin H. Eagle, 40, 442 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 18 ordered Eagle to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Eagle was ordered to compete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Jan. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Andrea D. Lawson, 36, 639 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 18 ordered Lawson to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 21.
• Troy A. Murphy, 49, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 18 ordered Murphy to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Nov. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating a motor vehicle with expired license
• Justen A. Grimes, 37, 426 Fourth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to one count of operating a motor vehicle with expired license. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 18 ordered a $50 fine be imposed. He was accused May 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Carl D. Weiss, 57, 447 Fifth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 12 ordered Weiss to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Weiss was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Weiss was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. He was ordered to serve 14 days in the electronic monitoring program. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to provide proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Weiss was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to three counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Nov. 18 ordered Rickertsen to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 23 days suspended and credit for seven days served on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 7, Sept. 29 and Oct. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.