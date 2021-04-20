Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor, against Daryn J. Anderson, 36, 2208 McKinley St., Apt. 6, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 16 filed an order to dismiss. He was accused April 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, display or use weapon, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Marcus A. Hook, 26, 68 20th Ave. North, was dismissed. District Court Judge Stuart Werling filed an order to dismiss April 13. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss April 12. The motion states the case is being combined with a felony case. He was accused March 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Kylie L. Jacobs, 27, 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 324, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered the case be dismissed April 13. She was accused Aug. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• The State’s petition to revoke probation against Allison J. Simms, 41, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Cleve on April 7 filed an order granting the State’s motion and dismissing the petition to revoke. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss the petition to revoke April 7. The motion notes a hearing in the case has been continued numerous times waiting for resolution of pending matters in Rock Island County. Simms’ probation officer reported she is otherwise compliant with probation supervision, the motion says. A new petition to revoke can be filed if a new conviction or other violations of probation occur, the motion adds. Probation revocation was filed July 28 by Barlow.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Shane. S. Stoller, 44, 1511 N. Third St., was dismissed. District Associates Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 14 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss April 14. Stoller was accused Jan. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, against Tyra T. Taylor, 27, 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 111, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 16 filed an order to dismiss violation of a no-contact order. The State moved to dismiss the charge based on the circumstances of the case and statements of the alleged victim. She was accused April 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Andre A. Little, 25, of Kissimmee, Florida, pleaded guilty April 14 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Little to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with seven days suspended and credit for one day served. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Jan. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeffery L. Stutting Jr., 35, of Camanche, pleaded guilty April 14 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $150 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Stutting was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. The Court accepted the State’s motion to dismiss violation of a no-contact order alleged to have occurred April 5. Stutting was accused of the assault charge March 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• The Court found Carley Campbell Jr., 26, failed to comply with the terms of probation by failing to pay the fine and costs and failing to obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 9 ordered Campbell Jr. be held in contempt of court and be sentenced to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed December 6, 2019, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser.
Driving while barred
• Taylor J. Skeel, 27, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty April 13 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 14 ordered Skeel to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 26 days served on both counts. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was accused Oct. 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Dec. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• James J. Snodgrass, 51, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 14 ordered Snodgrass to serve 50 days in the Clinton County Jail with 50 days suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 13 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Alexander R. Rettkowski, 32, 1222 Ninth Ave. South,, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of violation of drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on April 1 ordered one sentence not to exceed 10 years and two sentences not to exceed five years be suspended. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. One $1,000 fine and two $750 fines were suspended. Rettkowski pleaded guilty Feb. 17 in a second case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony. Bert on April 1 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed. Rettkowski pleaded guilty Feb. 17 in a third case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, third offense, a Class D felony. Bert on April 1 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. The suspended sentences in the three cases were ordered to be served consecutively. He was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. He was ordered to successfully complete the Salvation Army program, complete mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete recommended treatment, maintain employment, submit to random urinalysis, abstain from use of illegal substance and alcohol and follow any other requirements set by the probation officer. He was accused May 4, 2020, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 25 by the Camanche Police Department and Dec. 19 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused May 4, 2020 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Peyton K. Ross, 46, 1160 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 2 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony, and one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge John Telleen April 8 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Ross was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Civil penalties of $750 and $625 were suspended. He was accused Oct. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Masyn T. Spillman, 22, 926 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Spillman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. Spillman was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court of completion. He is to file proof of substance abuse evaluation within 60 days of the date of the order. He wears accused Jan. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zachary J. Walker, 19, 503 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 7 ordered Walker to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for five days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was accused Feb. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brandon J. Williams, 19, 1219 S. 22nd St., pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused June 14 by the Camanche Police Department.
