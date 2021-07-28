Dismissed
One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against April L. Jones, 33, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., No. 116, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge July 20 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on July 20 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the victim’s request. She was accused March 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Tyler J. Taplin, 25, of Sabula, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on July 20 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim and because it was determined it is in the interest of justice after a review of facts and circumstances. He was accused June 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault
• Dillon J. Schnitzler, 30, 432 10th Ave. South, upper apartment, pleaded guilty July 20 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused July 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Brock A. Dewys, 20, of Grand Mound, pleaded guilty July 20 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Dewys to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. A $430 fine was suspended. Dewys was ordered to pay $1,050 in pecuniary damages. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of trespass, injury or damage greater than $300, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Dewys. He was accused July 12 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving while barred
• Natasha L. Bloch, 37, of Davenport, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on July 21 ordered Bloch to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 20 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Michael T. Harlock, 42, 641 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Mitchell J. Federspiel, 26, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty July 20 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused July 17 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Public intoxication
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty July 19 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused July 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Anthony M. Phillips, 25, 324 35th Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused July 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• David L. Yarolem, 43, 850 First Ave., Apt. 5, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Yarolem serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 240 days suspended on the theft charge. He was ordered to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended on the drug charge. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Fines of $855 and $430 were imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, were dismissed with costs assessed to Yarolem. He was accused Aug. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
