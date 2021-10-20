Assault
• Linda S. Craig, 40, 1445 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 29 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused July 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Denzel D. Franklin, 26, 2214 McKinley St., Apt. 4, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 30 ordered Franklin to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 45 days suspended and credit for 14 days served on the assault charge. He was ordered to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served on the contempt charge. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $430 fine was imposed on the assault charge. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Keisha F. Wilson, 28, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 218, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 29 ordered Wilson to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She was ordered to file proof to the Court of completion. She was accused Aug. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Vickie L. Eilers, 55, of Lowden, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 29 ordered Eilers to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Eilers qualifies. Eilers was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Eilers was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment. Eilers is to begin within 30 days of the order. Eilers is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. Eilers was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Eilers was accused Aug. 21 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Tyler J. Powell, 24, 835 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 29 ordered Powell to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Powell qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Brittany L. Fritz, 29, 844 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. C, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 29 ordered Fritz to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with 14 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. Proof of substance abuse evaluation was ordered to be filed no later than Dec. 29. She was accused Aug. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Olivia L. Gerardy, 39, 1503 Third St., Apt. 1, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Sept. 29 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Aug. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
