Assault
• Sierra S. Winey, 23, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 1 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $105 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. She was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. She was accused July 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Driving while barred
• Tara J. Ferguson, 49, 243 19th Place, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 27 ordered Ferguson to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused July 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Adam J. Housenga, 37, 423 Fourth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 30 ordered Housenga to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with 10 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Isaiah R. Hume, 18, 202 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 1 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dwayne C. Patterson Jr., 41, 1827 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 31 ordered Patterson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Deven J. Schmidt, 30, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 1 ordered Schmidt to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Schmidt was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Doria M.A. Varnado, 33, 806 S. Fourth St., pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 1 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. Varnado was ordered to pay $38.45 in pecuniary damages to Walgreens. She was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. She was accused July 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
