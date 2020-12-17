Violation of probation
• Payton R. Chapman, 20, of Davenport, stipulated Dec. 11 to violation of probation. The court found Chapman violated the terms of probation and his deferred status should be revoked. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 11 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of five years be suspended on two counts of forgery, a Class D felony. A $750 fine was suspended on each count. Lawson ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of two years be suspended on one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. A $625 fine was suspended. Chapman was placed on probation for two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. Chapman was ordered to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program as a condition of probation. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 27, 2019, by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Jolene M. Fairbanks, 32, stipulated Dec. 11 to violation of probation. The court found Fairbanks violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Dec. 11 ordered Fairbanks to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail in two cases. The two sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. She was ordered to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed July 17 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser.
• Ky M. Giellis, 28, stipulated Dec. 11 to violation of probation. The court found Giellis violated the terms of probation and found him in contempt. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Dec. 11 ordered Giellis to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program as an additional condition of probation. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 20 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
