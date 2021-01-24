Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Derrick A. Bailey, 37, 1847 27th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Fowler filed an order to dismiss Jan. 20. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Jan. 20. The motion says the alleged victim has been uncooperative and refused to respond to a subpoena. The State does not have sufficient evidence to present at trial without the alleged victim’s cooperation, the motion says. Bailey was accused May 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Jordan D. Figley, 19, of Grand Mound, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler ordered Figley to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 5 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Drugs
• Nathan A. Fisher, 33, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler ordered Fisher to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. Costs were ordered to be paid by Fisher. He was accused Dec. 7 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
• Roger P. Umble, 64, 79 1/2 Main Ave., pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler ordered Umble to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Joseph J. Acerra Jr., 27, of Locust Valley, New York, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused Jan. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Marcus A. Mann, 29, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler ordered Mann to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 58 days suspended and credit for two days served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Mann qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to compete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Mann was ordered to complete the substance abuse evaluation and drinking driver’s course within 12 weeks of the order. He was accused Nov. 4 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Theft
• Jamie S. Steele, 49, 209 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Steele was also ordered to pay $104 in victim restitution. She was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.