Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Keegen W. Stage, 25, 423 10th Ave. South, Apt. 5, was dismissed. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea filed an order to dismiss Jan. 21. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Jan. 21. The motion was made at the request of the named victim and because there was no restitution claimed. He was accused Jan. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• John R. Sawvell Jr., 44, 2918 N. Second St., pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Sawvell to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 27 days suspended. Sawvell was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours prior to release. Sawvell was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order was dismissed. He was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Marissa K. Long, 28, 607 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Dec. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Ronald W. Downs II, 39, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Jan. 21 ordered Downs to be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. A $1,025 fine was suspended. Three counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused Aug. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Stephanie M. Hand, 29, 1001 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Hand was accused Jan. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zachary S. King, 25, of Hillsdale, Illinois, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. King was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Sept. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• Nicholas K. Bakas, 26, 644 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Jan. 21 ordered Bakas to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Fowler ordered Bakas to obey a no-trespass order with Hy-Vee as a special condition of probation. He was accused Sept. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Dermot D. Bly, 25, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $1,250 civil penalty was imposed. Bly was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation with 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. Bly was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Nov. 17 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Bryant W. Barnette, 30, 526 1/2 Fourth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to one count of theft of lottery tickets, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Jan. 21 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Barnette was placed on supervised probation during good behavior for three years unless sooner released by the court. Barnette was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from using alcohol and controlled substance and be subject to random and unannounced testing and continue with services at Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center. A $1,025 civil penalty was suspended. One count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Barnette. He was accused Aug. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
