Assault
• Michael P. Zell, 37, 1720 Camanche Ave., No. 1, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 21 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $105 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Carrying weapons
• Tremiere E. Walton, 19, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 22 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $855 civil penalty was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Jesse J. Oster, 46, 750 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 21 ordered Oster to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail. A $855 fine was suspended. He was accused Sept. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Colin J. Varner, 28, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 21 ordered Varner to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Feb. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Adilyn L. Baughman, 19, 426 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court. She was accused Sept. 6 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Nicholas L. Campie, 19, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 21 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and compete recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Sept. 6 by the Camanche Police Department.
Sex offender verification violation
• Joseph W. Miller, 39, of Miles, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to one count of sex offender verification violation, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 21 ordered Miller to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. He was ordered to comply with all terror of Iowa Code Chapter 692A and was ordered to comply with the sex offender registry. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused August 23, 2019, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
