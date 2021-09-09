Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Brandon L. Coon, 27, 547 Sixth Ave. South, lower apartment, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 11 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused June 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Paul J. Edwards, 42, of Calamus, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of domestic abuse-assault with injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Aug. 20 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. Edwards was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused June 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Freddie J. Straw, 51, 1218 12th Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Aug. 5 ordered Straw to serve 14 days in the Clinton County Jail with 13 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $105 fine was imposed. Straw was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was ordered to complete a mental health evaluation and all recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused June 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Mikel E. Huling, 47, 1037 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 28 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Aug. 11 ordered Huling to serve 50 days in the Clinton County Jail. Huling was approved for work release subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Nicole M. Fields, 40, 515 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 2A, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Aaron J. Oster, 20, 706 First Ave., pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Michael Judge ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Roger P. Umble, 65, 79 1/2 Main Ave., pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Umble to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for five days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused July 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Lane R. Anderson, 23, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of operating while intoxicated, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Aug. 11 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. He was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 21 days served. Anderson was approved for the electronic monitoring program resulting in 18 days to be served on electronic monitoring. A $3,125 fine was imposed. Pursuant to Iowa Code, Anderson’ driver’s license and driving privileges were revoked for six years. Anderson also pleaded guilty to driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. The two sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Anderson was placed on supervised probation for two years. One count of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Anderson. He was accused Jan. 23 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Taylor P. Bartels, 27, of Goose Lake, pleaded guilty July 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Stuart Werling filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $825 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 13 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Violation of no-contact order
• Louis A. Rivera, 44, of DeWitt, stipulated Aug. 11 to violating a no-contact order. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Rivera to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. He was accused Aug. 4 by the DeWitt Police Department.
