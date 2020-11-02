Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Philippe D. Mayer, 36, 828 12th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 19 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 19. The motion was made at the request of the named victim and because no restitution was claimed. He was accused Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Savannah K. Dietrick, 18, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judue Bert Watson on Oct. 22 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Sept. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Savannah K. Dietrick, 18, 1621 Rockwood Court, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Michael Judge on Oct. 20 ordered a $200 fine was imposed. She was accused Oct. 6 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Nicole E. Nissen, 23, of Goose Lake, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 21 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused June 23 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
