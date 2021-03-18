Denied - probation revocation
• The court denied the State’s petition to revoke the probation of Robert B. Truelsen, 48, of Bettendorf. District Court Judge John Telleen March 11 ordered Truelsen remain on probation and successfully complete the Veterans Grant Per Diem program in Bettendorf as an additional term of probation. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, against Tommie J. Smith, 53, 626 12th Ave. South, Apt. B2, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal March 12. The order says the parties agreed the case should be dismissed because of a lack of sufficient evidence. Smith was served with a copy of the no-contact order that was issued by Cedar County District Court in May. He was accused March 7 by the Clinton Police Department
Assault
• Jason P. Miller, 30, 440 1/2 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty March 12 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Kimberly Shepherd ordered Miller to serve 39 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for nine days served. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton Police Department. Miller stipulated to violating a no-contact order. Miller was ordered to serve nine days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Feb. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Gary E. Emmert, 40, 428 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty March 9 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Emmert to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. Emmert was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Emmert was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. An $855 fine was suspended. He was accused Jan. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Latisha A. Thurmond, 30, 634 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 9 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Thurmond to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Dec. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Erica N. Howard, 29, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on March 12 sentenced Howard to up to five years in prison with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. A $1,025 fine was suspended. She was accused Nov. 28 by the Clinton Police Department. Howard stipulated to violating probation in two separate cases. The court found Howard violated the terms of probation and her probation should be revoked. Howard was ordered to serve the terms originally imposed in both cases. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 1 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• Audrey L. Rose, 33, of Camanche, pleaded guilty March 11 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine. She was accused Feb. 24 by the Camanche Police Department.
False report
• Amanjot S. Dhillon, 38, 716 S. Fourth St., pleaded guilty March 10 to one count of false report of indictable offense to a public entity, a simple misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Dhillon to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with 10 days suspended. An $850 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Jan. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.