Criminal mischief
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, 637 Fourth Ave. South., pleaded guilty May 20 to two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Wailand to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail with 343 days suspended and credit for 22 days served on each count. A $625 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year on each count. He was ordered as part of probation to have no law violations and to pay all money owed as ordered. Wailand was accused in both cases on April 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Darren A. Dau, 37, 740 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 21 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on May 21 ordered Dau to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail for the assault charge. He was ordered to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail for the contempt charge. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. He was given credit for seven days served in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused Feb. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Roderick D. Dodd, 51, 227 First Ave., pleaded guilty May 27 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 27 ordered Dodd to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served on the assault charge. A $315 fine was imposed on the drug charge. Dodd was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Kedrick L. Ford, 29, 248 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty May 11 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 20 ordered judgment and sentence be deferred on both counts for a period of one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Ford was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Ford is to have no law violations and pay all monies as ordered. He was accused March 13 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Drugs
• Lymus Carter, 31, 921 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 14 to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 18 ordered Carter to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused February 1, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating vehicle without owner’s consent
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, 637 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 20 to two counts of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Wailand to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail with 343 days suspended and credit for 22 days served on each count. A $625 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year on each count. He was accused Sept. 10 and March 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.