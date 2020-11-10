Drugs
• Eric R. Weigant, 30, 1219 S. Seventh St., pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $150 fine be imposed Oct.29. Weigant was accused Sept. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• April L. Phillips, 45, 237 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to two counts of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows suspended sentences of up to five years on each count Oct. 22. A $750 fine was suspended on each count. Phillips also pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor. Barrows suspended a sentence of up to two years and suspended a $625 fine. Phillips was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for three years on the two felony counts and for two years on the misdemeanor charge. Phillips was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete recommended treatment and abstain from using alcohol and controlled substances and be subject to random urinalysis testing. One count of identity theft under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, were dismissed. Phillips was accused Dec. 23 and June 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Brent E. Bast, 49, of New Hampton, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $250 fine be imposed. Bast was accused Sept. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
No valid driver’s license
• Duane R. Plum III, 25, 321 Myra Place, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to having no valid driver’s license. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor imposed a $200 fine. Plum was accused Aug. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operate vehicle without owner’s consent
• Alexis E. Lopez, 30, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered that Lopez serve 14 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 14 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. Lopez was accused April 4, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Boyer A. Edens, 37, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Edens to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 165 days suspended. Edens was approved for the electronic monitoring program, subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He is to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration and was ordered to serve 30 days in the electronic monitoring program. A $1,875 fine was imposed. Edens was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order and is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Edens was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Sept. 9 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Keith M. Tellier, 52, 1120 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Tellier to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. Tellier was fined $1,250. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Tellier qualifies. Tellier was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Tellier is to begin within 30 days of the order. He must file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Tellier was accused Feb. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ryan L. Wilson, 37, 1935 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Wilson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. Wilson was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Wilson was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Wilson qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next Court appearance. Wilson was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Wilson was accused November 2, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• David S. McClish, 58, 520 10th Ave. South, Apt. 1, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered McClish to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. McClish was accused Oct. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jaden N. Anglese, 20, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 29 ordered Anglese to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Anglese was accused February, 13, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Philip J. Bacunawa, 41, 529 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Bacunawa to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Bacunawa was accused Aug. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
