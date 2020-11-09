• Samantha E. Everson, 26, 732 N. 11th St., was found not guilty of assault, a simple misdemeanor. She was accused July 24 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Dismissed
• One count of operating a motorboat/sailboat while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Charles L. Cartee, 63, 759 10th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 28 filed an order of dismissal. Cartee was accused July 27 by the Department of Natural Resources.
• One count of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, against James E. Hopkins, 31, 232 Seventh Ave. North, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss Oct. 20. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 20. The motion was made at the request of the named victim and because there was no victim restitution. Hopkins was accused Oct. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Two counts of domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against Jonathon L. Rose, 32, 232 Third Ave. North, were dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss Oct. 22. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 22. The motion says Rose was in federal custody and unavailable. He was accused September 5, 2019, and February 6, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Alan R. Wulf, 35, 1222 Ninth Ave. South, were both dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order of dismissal Oct. 30. The order says a complaining witness failed to obey a subpoena to appear for the trial conference. Wulf was accused April 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Richard L. Mayer III, 27, 625 Locust Place, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to one count of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Oct. 22 that a sentence of up to five years be suspended. Mayer was placed on probation for two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Mayer was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from using alcohol and controlled substances and to be subject to random testing and maintain employment as conditions of probation. A $750 fine was suspended. Mayer also pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor. Mayer was ordered to serve 55 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $625 fine was suspended. Mayer stipulated in a separate case to violating the terms of probation. The Court found Mayer violated the terms of probation. Barrows ordered Mayer to serve 55 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. One count of domestic abuse assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Mayer. He was accused May 3 and June 30 by the Clinton Police Department. Probation revocation was filed May 21 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Contempt
• Kriana S. Jackson, 27, 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. B1, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed Oct. 22. Jackson was accused Oct. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Tammy J. Aldrich, 53, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Oct. 30 that Aldrich serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended on each count. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. Aldrich was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nathon E. Brannum, 38, no address, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Oct. 29 that a $150 fine be imposed. Brannum was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Darren A. Dau, 37, 740 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Oct. 28 that Dau serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. Dau was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide proof of completion with the Court. He was accused July 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Anitra D. Enriquez, 44, no address, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Oct. 29 that a $150 fine be imposed. Enriquez was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jacob M. Inscoe, 25, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty Oct. 25 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Oct. 28 that Inscoe serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. Inscoe was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 14 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Jordan J. Kemp, 19, 504 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts ordered Oct. 29 that sentence and judgment be deferred. Kemp was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for five years unless sooner released by the Court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Roberts ordered Kemp to obtain a GED or full time employment as a condition of probation. A $750 civil penalty was imposed. Kemp was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Riley N. Stage, 22, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, cannabidiol, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order Oct. 28 granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Stage was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 19 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Adrian T. Vanderleest, 18, 411 1/2 21st Place Court, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Oct. 29 that a $150 fine be imposed. Vanderleest was accused Oct. 15 by the Camanche Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.