DEWITT — Each year, thousands of volunteers in Iowa donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during National Volunteer Week, April 19-25.
The Clinton County Extension and Outreach Office along with the Clinton County 4-H members would like to take this opportunity to thank all the adult and youth volunteers that work so hard all year to make the 4-H program possible.
It takes almost 7,000 adult volunteers in Iowa to keep the 4-H program going each year, people who take time out of their busy lives to teach youth about the variety of things 4-H has to offer. Some will volunteer to work with youth as community club leaders. They will guide youth at monthly meetings, provide them with a safe meeting location, fun activities and opportunities for growth as positive citizens. Some will work with youth as project leaders, who will guide youth in a less formal setting at project related workshops, clinics and training sessions. Some will volunteer at one time special events, activities, adventures, county fair and state fair.
4-H volunteers are offered training from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in a variety of subjects and are provided with curriculum and support from the Clinton County Extension and Outreach office.
“Our volunteers are the backbone of the Clinton County 4-H program. Generations of 4-H families help provide knowledge, labor, and ideas to make our program successful,” said Amanda Rau, Clinton County 4-H/Youth Coordinator. “I’d be lost without the insight our dedicated volunteers provide. I can’t thank them enough!”
4-H volunteers serve as caring adults who help young people develop communication, citizenship, and leadership skills through 4-H projects and community service-learning opportunities. Volunteers create safe environments for youth to learn, thrive, and grow in their communities.
Every day 4-H volunteers lend a helping hand to make 4-H Extension and Outreach programs more beneficial to the youth of Clinton County. Those interested in joining the team of Extension and Outreach 4-H Volunteers are invited to contact the Clinton County Extension and Outreach Office at (563) 659-5125 or clinton4h@iastate.edu.
