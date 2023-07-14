DEWITT — Fair Week in Clinton County kicks off Wednesday, July 19, and this year’s event promises plenty of fun and entertainment.
General admission is free on Wednesday, which also has been designated Master Gardeners Day, but a food drive will take place and donations are encouraged.
Admission on the other days is free between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., until closing time, admission is $10. Season passes are $20 each. Kids ages 9 and under will be admitted free, and participants in 4-H and FFA can get in free with a wristband.
Food specials for the week include lunch specials in the beer barn beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day. Thursday will feature poultry and lamb, Friday is beef and Saturday is pork.
The cattlemen’s ribeye sandwiches will be served from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Daily highlights include a chick hatching display in the auditorium Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; face painting in the commercial exhibits building Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; bingo in the pavilion Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; a balloon artist in the commercial exhibits building 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; bubble stations in the garden 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; and a petting zoo west of the auditorium, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; absolute science in the Kids Zone Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; and an absolute science-science program in the Kids Zone Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Live music will be performed in the beer barn. Jeff Spradley will play Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; David Baker on Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Jordan Danielsen on Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight; and Matt McPhersen Band on Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight.
The highlights for fair week are:
Wednesday, July 19
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Master Gardeners seminars in the pavilion
4-7 p.m.: Food drive
3-8 p.m.: Auditorium open to the public
7 p.m.: Side-by-side challenge in the main arena
Thursday, July 20
8:30 a.m.: Horse show
9 a.m.: Sheep/goat show
9 a.m.-8 p.m.: Auditorium open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Commercial exhibits open
10 a.m.: Dairy show in the beef arena
10 a.m.: Clinton County Board of Supervisors meeting in the south room of the auditorium
10 a.m.: Master Gardeners make & take in the pavilion
11:30 a.m.: Creative arts demonstration in the auditorium
11:30 a.m.: Lunch special poultry or lamb in the beer barn
1 p.m.: Flower show make & take in the auditorium
1:30 p.m.: Stuffed animal show in the commercial exhibits building
2 p.m.: Creative arts make & take in the auditorium
2 p.m.: Truth Singers at in the pavilion
3:30 p.m.: Livestock judging contest in the swine arena
4:30 p.m.: 4-H awards and recognition program in the beef arena, including the 4-H Hall of Fame, meritorious service, graduating seniors and Clover Kids and Foundation Scholarship
5-11 p.m.: Beer barn open
5:30 p.m.: Fair Hall of Fame, queen crowning, queens’ pie auction in the beef arena
5:45 p.m.: Chore challenge in the swine arena
7 p.m.: Cowboy Mounted Shooting in the horse arena
Friday, July 21
8 a.m.: Rabbit show in the swine arena
8:30 a.m.: Beef and heifer show in the beef arena, followed by the awards presentation for Performance Beef, Livestock Judging and the Tom Olson Memorial Scholarship. This will be followed by the market steer show.
9 a.m.-8 p.m.: Auditorium open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Commercial exhibits open
10:30 a.m.: Free watermelon for 4-H/FFA families
11 a.m.: Poultry show in the poultry barn
11 a.m.: Creative arts make & take in the auditorium
11:30 a.m.: Lunch special beef in the beer barn
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Elvis Tribute Show in the beer barn
12:30 p.m.: Money grab in the beer barn
12:30 p.m.: Pet show in the auditorium
1 p.m.: Master Gardeners make & take in the pavilion
1-7 p.m.: Butterfly tent in the pavilion
1 p.m.-midnight: Beer barn open
2:30 p.m.: Creative arts demonstration in the auditorium
3-6 p.m.: Ariel McReynolds in the beer barn
4-6 p.m.: Ag learning center in the swine arena
5 p.m.: Bacon Buddies Show in the swine arena
5-8 p.m.: Cattlemen ribeye sandwich special
6 p.m.: Mutton bustin’
7:30 p.m.: Rodeo in the main arena
Saturday, July 22
8 a.m.: Dog show (obedience/showmanship/agility) in the beef arena. Exhibitors should arrive by 7:30 a.m.
8 a.m.: Breeding/market swine show in the swine barn. Swine show lunch break followed by the hay auction, also in the swine barn.
9 a.m.-8 p.m.: Auditorium open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Commercial exhibits open
11 a.m.: Creative arts make & take in the auditorium
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Antiques & Uniques appraisal show in the pavilion
11:30 a.m.: Lunch break special pork in the beer barn
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Elvis tribute show in the beer barn
Noon-midnight: Beer barn open
1 p.m.: Master Gardeners make & take in the pavilion
1 p.m.: State fair photographs in the auditorium
2 p.m.: Creative arts demonstration in the auditorium
2-6 p.m.: Conservation Station Trailer
3-6 p.m.: Seth Klinefelter in the beer barn
3:30 p.m.: Share the Fun in the beef arena
4 p.m.: Open Pee Wee Swine Show in the swine arena
4-6 p.m.: Ag learning center in the swine arena, featuring “I Milked a Cow” and milk mustache contest
4:30 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Show in the pavilion. 3-3:30 p.m.: check-in at headquarters
5 p.m.: Working exhibits in the auditorium
5-8 p.m.: Cattlemen ribeye sandwich special
5:30 p.m.: Antique tractor parade in the main arena
6 p.m.: Tractor pull in the main arena
Sunday, July 23
7:30-8 a.m.: Expression session in the horse arena
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Auditorium open to the public
9 a.m.: Bucket/bottle calf show in the beef arena, followed by the Parade of Champions
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Commercial exhibits open
10 a.m.: State fair photographs in the auditorium
11 a.m.: Farm crops/FFA photography awards in commercial exhibits
11 a.m.: Pedal pull in the swine arena
12:30 p.m.: 4-H Award and Recognition Program, including Communication Day, Outstanding Non-Livestock exhibitors, Herdsmanship and Club Booth, in the beef arena
1 p.m.: Fashion show in the beef arena, followed by presentation of Florence McCulloh Award
3-10 p.m.: Beer barn open
6 p.m.: Demolition derby in the main arena
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.