DEWITT — The Clinton County Fair kicked off in DeWitt on Wednesday with its free admission day.
Wednesday is the lone day of the county fair, which runs through Sunday, that offers free admission to everyone. Check-ins were held Wednesday for sheep and goats, the flower and vegetable shows, fairy gnome entries, poultry and rabbits, horses, beef and dairy. The skid steer rodeo was held as a nightcap to Wednesday’s slate.
Peter Whitman, who has been coming to the Clinton County Fair his whole life, was preparing an area for his daughter’s calf Wednesday morning. After having a bottle calf in 2019, she has a cow and calf pair this year. They did not participate last year. Whitman has hopes the cow and calf pair do well this year but he believes the biggest part of the fair is the community portion, he said.
“You get to see your neighbors,” Whitman said. ”The community gets together and you get to see friends and have a good time.”
Dan Smicker has been attending the Clinton County Fair for over 60 years, he said. He began attending the Clinton County Fair when he was 9, he said. He was assisting with putting feeders on the fence Wednesday morning.
Clinton County 4-H Vice President Mike Goodall was running the grill Wednesday morning. Goodall was previously a 4-H leader and now serves on the fair board, he said. Food will be provided throughout the week during fair hours, Goodall said.
There are events scheduled throughout the day Thursday through Sunday. A season pass is $20. Cost is free Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 Thursday-Sunday from 3 p.m. to close. There is free admission for children 9 years old and under, and for 4-H or FFA members with a wristband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.