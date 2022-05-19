CLINTON - Stormy weather, wet soil conditions, and the derecho of late April are among the meteorological challenges that delayed planting for Iowa farmers this season, but brothers Clinton County farmers Scott and Wayne Grantz aren’t at all worried.
The USDA’s Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week of April 18-24 noted heavy rain, high winds, and cold temperatures. Cumulatively, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig referred to it as “another active weather week.”
Soil had absorbed too much water for seeds to thrive if planted, until the following week that ended May 8, when Iowa farmers were given a window of opportunity to make progress beyond the 14% of the state’s expected corn crop that had made it into the soil before the prior week’s rain.
The next Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, for the week ending May 15, stated weather conditions were significantly drier and warmer. The planting of 43 percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop for the season had been accomplished this week as well as 34 percent of soybeans, two weeks later than when the same amount had been completed last year.
The northwest corner of the state experienced a dust storm May 12 followed by a derecho, the third to impact Iowa since 2020. The National Weather Service confirmed wind speeds greater than 100 mph, causing severe damage. Throughout the rest of Iowa, however, planting continues.
Scott Grantz is working on his 21st crop this year near Bryant and doesn’t consider himself behind schedule.
“It’s just a calendar,” he said, adding that his crops may not completely meet full yield potential due to the weather’s interruption, but the quality of his soil after the rain is making up for it.
Scott and his brother, Wayne, who farms near DeWitt, have embraced technology and all that it can offer in support of healthy soil, especially given recent hectic weather conditions. “It’s amazing the amount of information you can get from a corn planter, that’s for sure," Wayne said.
Wayne began planting May 9 while others worked to be completed by early to mid-May. After planting for the next seven days, he was two-thirds of the way finished planting corn but hadn’t yet planted soybeans. He doesn’t regret his decisions.
“Plant when the conditions are fit," he said. “Don’t plant by the calendar because the penalty for planting later is not near as high as planting in the mud.”
