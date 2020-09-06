DES MOINES — The United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Services had $4 million to assist Iowa farmers adversely affected by last month's derecho.
Iowa agricultural producers with damaged crops or conservation practices due to the Aug. 10 storm should contact their local USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service offices to learn about conservation planning and financial assistance options to manage damaged crops or replace structural practices, the NRCS said in a press release last week.
Financial assistance is available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to help affected Iowa farmers in the 42 counties, including Clinton County, named in the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.
Applications are due by Oct. 2 for seeding cover crops on impacted fields; replacing roofs, covers, or roof runoff structures previously funded through NRCS; and replacing damaged high tunnel systems previously funded by NRCS.
Eligible applicants will receive higher than normal EQIP practice payments rates during this special signup, NRCS said.
Through EQIP, NRCS provides agricultural producers with financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement improvements on the land including financial assistance to treat resources caused or impacted by natural disasters. NRCS-funded conservation practices protect land from erosion, support disaster recovery and help mitigate loss from future natural disasters.
Other Iowa counties eligible for aid are Adair, Audubon, Benton, Black Hawk, Boone, Buchanan, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Dallas, Delaware, Dubuque, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Louisa, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Sac, Scott, Story, Tama, Warren, Washington and Webster.
To find local USDA Service Center information, visit offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=ia.
