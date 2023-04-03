CLINTON - Clinton County officials have filed a lawsuit against the City of Clinton, accusing the city of breach of contract and unjust enrichment in connection with development of the Lincolnway Railport project.
The lawsuit, through which the county is seeking more than $6 million from the city, was filed Monday in Clinton County District Court.
The lawsuit lays out a history, beginning in 2010, detailing how the county provided the city with $6 million in financing to fund the project. County officials say they did so with the understanding the city would repay the county within 10 years. To date, the city has repaid the county less than $800,000, according to the lawsuit.
County officials say they have tried for more than a year to resolve the matter without court intervention.
"Given the City’s failure to honor its promises or even respond to the County’s offer to resolve this matter, the County was forced to file the lawsuit," a county news release issued Monday night states. "Clinton County regrets that it had to take this step, but looks forward to resolving this matter with the city."
