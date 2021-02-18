CLINTON — The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C., opened a new Clinton OB-GYN satellite clinic in Clinton, and two Clinton County natives will head the force.
Dr. Jen Steines and certified nurse midwife Heather Mink are Clinton County area natives. Steines grew up in DeWitt, and Mink grew up in the neighboring town of Camanche. Both providers are now accepting OB and GYN patients on Thursdays at the new Clinton location.
Steines attended Central DeWitt Community SchoolS. She joined The Group in 2014 after completing her residency and two years of practice at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
She specializes in adolescent GYN, contraceptive counseling, minimally invasive surgery, vulvar conditions and obstetrics.
Mink says she always wanted to work in the intensive care unit, but after witnessing her first birth, she knew that her heart belonged to labor and delivery.
Composed of physicians, certified nurse midwives, advanced nurse practitioners and a physician assistant, The Group specializes in obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health, and offers services from first visits to pregnancy and menopause.
