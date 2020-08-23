DES MOINES — A Clinton County girl received champion honors during the 4-H horse show at the 2020 Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show last this month.
The Iowa State Fair announced last week that Brooklynn Biddle showed the Reserve Champion Ranch Horse in the Western Pleasure division and the Jr. Reserve Champion in Western Walk/Trot for grades 7-8.
Because of safety and health concerns, the 2020 Iowa State Fair has been postponed to August 12-22, 2021, the organization said. Smaller activities, such as weekend food events and livestock shows have replaced the fair.
