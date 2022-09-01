DEWITT — Clinton County Imagination Library will host a Touch-A-Truck fundraiser Sept. 11.
The event will be from 11 to 2 p.m. at Central DeWitt High School's parking lot in DeWitt. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family.
Kids of all ages will be able to explore their favorite vehicles, get behind the driver’s seats and meet the drivers. Trucks on display will include construction trucks, farm equipment, emergency vehicles and more. Local food truck vendors will have food for purchase during this event.
Through the Imagination Library every child in Clinton County is able to enjoy books from birth to age 5. Through fundraising, any child who signs up for the program will have a high-quality, age-appropriate book mailed to them monthly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.