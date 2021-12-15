CLIVE — A Clinton County man who won $10,000 said he initially thought his prize was much smaller.
“I checked it with the app and it just looked like the zeroes just kept going,” Craig Smith told officials on Monday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I was like, ‘Whoa! This is not $100. This is a little bit more than $100!’ I just couldn’t believe it.”
Smith, 59, of Camanche, won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s, 3902 State St. in Bettendorf, and scratched it when he got to work. But it wasn’t until he checked it with the Iowa Lottery mobile app that he discovered his good fortune.
“You really just don’t know what to do with yourself when you see it,” said Smith, who works at a manufacturing plant. “I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be real.’ It just puts you in such a dream state that you’re just like, ‘No, this is not real.’”
He showed the ticket to his coworkers, then called his wife, Shana, with the news. She didn’t believe him.
“She told me to stop telling her stories,” Smith recalled with a laugh. “I told her, ‘I’m for real!’ And then she wanted proof. She said, ‘Well, send me a picture of it!’ After that, that’s when she believed.”
Smith said that in the excitement of his win, he hadn’t yet decided what he’d do with his winnings.
“I just want to relax after this moment here,” he said.
The $100,000 Holiday Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $100,000, 15 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.