CLIVE — A Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
DES MOINES — Russell Smith of DeWitt won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Extreme Green Progressive” InstaPlay game.
He purchased his winning ticket at Mac’s Express, 1101 11th St. in DeWitt, and claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called "scratchless" because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20.
