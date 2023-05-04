CLIVE — A Clinton County man has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Steven Duvall, of Toronto, won the 34th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Pilot Travel Center, 3500 N. Plainview Road in Walcott, and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30, 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
