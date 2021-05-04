CLIVE — A Clinton County man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Bradley Goddard of DeWitt won the 42nd top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Expresslane, 401 Second Ave. South, in Clinton, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.53. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
