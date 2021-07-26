DEWITT — Clinton County Master Gardeners will celebrate the monarch butterfly with a free event Saturday, Aug.24 at the county fairgrounds in DeWitt.
From 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., the gardeners will guide children to search for monarch eggs and caterpillars, create craft projects and see live exhibits at the County Fairgrounds Auditorium and in the Master Gardener Outdoor Living Classroom gardens.
During this event, visitors will learn about the monarch butterfly and other pollinators and how to create a habitat in their own yards to support the insects, the Master Gardners said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.