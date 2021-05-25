CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to adopt a budget amendment to the fiscal year 2021 county budget.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to approve the resolution. The resolution notes certain departments in various funds of the county may overspend and there are sufficient funds available in the service areas to cover the expenditures. The third budget amendment stems from a staffing change in the county, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Monday.
“The reason why we have this one is we had to make up for a staffing change that happened in one of our offices that wasn’t budgeted that was caught after the second budget amendment,” Van Lancker said. “So we knew there was no way around that. So that’s why we have this one. And we knew of some adjustments the Sheriff’s Office was looking at. That’s really where this came from.”
The budget amendments in all are over $94,000. The budget amendments include a $25,000 budget amendment from the Law Center maintenance general fund, expenses; and a $30,000 budget amendment from the Recorder’s recording of public documents general fund, expenses, for $30,000.
The Supervisors also approved a resolution setting a public hearing for an advance of funds for noncurrent debt. The public hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. June 14. The public hearing stems from a $240,000 debt service levy shortfall, Van Lancker confirmed Monday. The county did a budget amendment already and included it in the county budget for next fiscal year, Van Lancker said.
“We lent that through the general surplus to pay it back in the next fiscal year,” Van Lancker said. “We talked with Anthony, our person that leads our state audits, and he said all of that’s fine but what we need to do is have a public hearing on it so that’s this step.”
