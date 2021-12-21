CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of a county ordinance to set voting precincts in the county.
The Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to accept the first reading of the ordinance. The Supervisors will consider the final reading and adoption of the ordinance at the Jan. 3 Board of Supervisors meeting. The deadline for the process to be completed is Jan. 15.
"If this was a normal year every other 10 years that we do this, I would have certainly traveled this map a little bit more," Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Monday. "Especially to the affected areas. But because the census was delayed and everything's been delayed and this has been an expedited calendar, we just didn't have the good opportunity to do that."
The county Geographic Information System department worked with Clinton, Camanche and DeWitt, Van Lancker said. They made the process "a pretty smooth process," Van Lancker said.
The City of Clinton said the process went very well, Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said.
The proposal is to reduce the number of county voting precincts by one. Iowa law requires every county in the state to review its precinct boundaries after a federal decennial census. Clinton County currently has 26 total polling precincts, including 12 precincts within the cities of Clinton, Camanche and DeWitt. The precincts for the three cities are set by the city councils of each municipality.
There are currently 14 polling precincts set by the county. The proposal is to reduce those to 13 precincts.
The polling precincts proposed to be combined will affect voters in Liberty Township/City of Toronto, Center Township and the City of Low Moor.
The proposed changes are for the City of Low Moor precinct to be combined with Eden Township and continue to vote at the Low Moor Community Center; Camanche Township voters, who currently vote in Low Moor, will likely vote in Camanche after the new boundaries are approved; Liberty Township/City of Toronto will be combined with Spring Rock Township/City of Wheatland, which traditionally votes in Wheatland; and Center Township will be combined with Deep Creek Township/City of Goose Lake, which traditionally votes in Goose Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.