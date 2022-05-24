CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has moved forward on a three-month agreement with Jackson County to share county engineer services on a temporary basis.
The Supervisors on Monday voted 2-0 to set up an inter-governmental agreement for three months in which Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney will provide county engineer services in Jackson County. The agreement now will be sent to Jackson County for its approval.
Under the agreement, Clinton County will be paid $90.34 per hour for each hour Kinney works for Jackson County. Clinton County will then pay Kinney $66.27 per hour for the hours Kinney works for Jackson County.
Kinney also filled the Jackson County role on a temporary basis in 2020 after the termination of former Jackson County Engineer Clark Schloz. Kinney served in the Jackson County position for six months, up until David Dryer, a Wisconsin native who was living in Florida when he accepted the Jackson County engineer job in November 2020, started his Jackson County engineer duties the following month.
Dryer is leaving the Jackson County position to become director of engineering with the city of Moline, Illinois. His last day will be June 1.
Discussion about Jackson County's staffing needs surfaced last week when Kinney told the Clinton County Supervisors that Jackson County had approached him on whether he would be interested in filling the position on either a temporary basis or as part of a permanent arrangement while still retaining his position as Clinton County engineer.
As to the possibility of making the arrangement permanent, Clinton County Supervisors Dan Srp and Jim Irwin said Monday that more discussion is needed. Clinton County Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann was absent Monday as he was attending a U.S. 30 corridor study meeting.
