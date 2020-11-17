CLINTON — Clinton County officials have approved a recount of votes cast in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District race.
With Democrat Rita Hart trailing Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by fewer than 50 votes, Hart's campaign filed for a complete recount in all 24 counties, including Clinton County.
Before Clinton County can recount votes, the county's Supervisors had to give permission.
"We have to have the board technically order the recount," Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker told the Supervisors on Monday before the three men approved the request.
The auditor can't break the seals on the boxes of ballots without the board's authorization, Van Lancker said.
The Clinton County Supervisors canvassed the votes during their Nov. 10 meeting. If a recount changes numbers in the official tally, the Supervisors will have to certify the results for the House race again after the recount, Van Lancker said.
The recount board has until the Monday after Thanksgiving to finish the recount, Van Lancker said Monday. "Hopefully we can get it done sooner than that."
If the vote has to be re-canvassed, the Supervisors must do so within three days of the recount board filing its report with the auditor, said Van Lancker.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said the Supervisors will make themselves available on short notice in case they need to canvass the vote again.
The recount board consists of one person appointed by the Hart campaign, one by the Miller-Meeks campaign and one person chosen by those representatives, Van Lancker said Tuesday.
The recount board will set a date to meet to start the recount and will decide how votes will be recounted: by hand, by machine or both.
"All I do, and all my office does, is help them facilitate the handling of the ballots and running the equipment if necessary.
The recount board counts only ballots that were approved and counted in the election, Van Lancker said. It has no authority to decide whether or not certain rejected or provisional ballots should be counted.
This is not the place to reconsider ballots that were rejected, Van Lancker said.
The board has 18 days from the date of the canvass – Nov. 10 – to file its recount report with the auditor. "If they find any changes in the counts, we take those changes to the Board of Supervisors," Van Lancker said.
Clinton County cast 24,811 ballots in the Nov. 3 election, but not all ballots were marked for the U.S. House 2nd District race. "It looks like there were 836 undervotes in that race," Van Lancker said.
"They are only recounting the one race," the auditor said.
The winner will fill the seat vacated by the upcoming retirement of U.S. Rep. Dave Loesack.
