CLINTON — Earlier in the week, many were alarmed when the Clinton County Health Department along with the Iowa Department of Public Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak at The Alverno Health Care Facility in Clinton.
Then, people were confused when they saw The Alverno's Facebook post saying the facility was COVID-19 free.
But Michele Cullen, community health manager, told the Clinton Herald this week that the press release and The Alverno's Facebook post are both accurate.
Cullen said, that by definition, there was technically an outbreak at The Alverno.
"The Alverno volunteered in a mass testing of their nursing home for all their residents and all of their employees. When they did that, three of their residents tested positive," Cullen said. "Anytime a nursing home has over three positives, they report it on their (IDPH) website."
So once the results came back, IDPH posted on its website there was an outbreak at the nursing facility. Cullen said she wanted to be transparent, so that is why the release was sent out by the county confirming the outbreak.
While that process was going on, The Alverno had already tested those patients again, and the results came back negative. The information from both Clinton County Public Health and The Alverno's new tests came back on the same day, June 1, which caused the conflicting posts.
"The facility received 2 negative test results on each individual who previously tested positive," The Alverno said on its Facebook page. "No signs or symptoms have been identified, and the individuals are now considered negative for COVID-19. The facility remains COVID-free at this time."
That post came shortly after the county sent out an email with the press release declaring there was an outbreak. Chance Kness, Clinton County Emergency Management coordinator, said it was a confusing turn of events but, to his understanding, technically there was an outbreak based on the state's definition of an outbreak.
"They retested those residents, five days later after the initial test," Cullen said. "Now they have all tested negative two times because you can do them pretty quickly, 24 hours separating the test. So, that's why they're saying that there was an outbreak because they did test three residents positive, but those residents have already converted negative."
Cullen said it is very fortunate the residents converted to negative that quickly, and she praised The Alverno for participating in the mass testing. She said by doing that, the nursing home facility became aware that the virus was within the building. Also, she said though the residents are now negative, they must stay in isolation.
Despite the moments of confusion, Cullen said this has not impacted the county health department's relationship with The Alverno at all. She said health officials are in constant contact with all of the county's nursing facilities.
She said those facilities know that if they ever need any help or need guidance or personal protective equipment, they should contact county health officials, Cullen said.
"And we will work with them," she said. "It's all a part of keeping the community safe."
