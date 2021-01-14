In Clinton County, 4,429 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020; of those, 506 are currently active cases, 3,862 have recovered and 61 people have died.
Over the past seven days, Clinton County has recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases, with 13 percent of those tested having a positive test result. Clinton County's 14-day positivity rate stood at 17% Thursday afternoon.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
