CLINTON – The Clinton County Department of Public Health today announced the first death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The individual was in the 81 and older range.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Michele Cullen, Clinton County Community Health Manager. “Clinton County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
Residents are asked to practice the following tips to limit the spread of the virus:
- Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.
- Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth
