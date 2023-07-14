CLINTON — The Clinton County Republicans are holding their annual hog roast and corn boil Sunday, July 30, at Eagle Point Lodge, 4101 N. Third St., Clinton.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with festivities starting at 4:30 p.m.
The event will feature special guests Gov. Kim Reynolds, Vice President Mike and Karen Pence, and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.
Cost is $12 per person. Students eat free. Everyone is welcome.
Please RSVP with Anita at (563) 357-1299 or email sec.cciagop@protonmail.com.
